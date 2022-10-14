Vincent Reyes Aguilera

Vincent Reyes Aguilera

 Grants Pass Police Department

Grants Pass — On Thursday, Oct. 13, Grants Pass Police detectives arrested Vincent Reyes Aguilera, 34, of Grants Pass, for Sexual Abuse II and Official Misconduct.

Aguilera is alleged to have committed these crimes while employed as a basketball coach for Three Rivers School District at Hidden Valley High School.

