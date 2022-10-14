Vincent Reyes Aguilera
Grants Pass — On Thursday, Oct. 13, Grants Pass Police detectives arrested Vincent Reyes Aguilera, 34, of Grants Pass, for Sexual Abuse II and Official Misconduct.
Aguilera is alleged to have committed these crimes while employed as a basketball coach for Three Rivers School District at Hidden Valley High School.
"The relationship began at the high school in Josephine County, and the crimes occurred within the city of Grants Pass," according to GPPD PIO Jeff Hattersley, a lieutenant with the department.
The offenses are alleged to have occurred within the City of Grants Pass from August through September 2022, involving a 17-year-old victim.
Aguilera is lodged in the Josephine County Jail.
The Grants Pass Police Department is asking anyone with further information regarding the arrest of Aguilera to contact Grants Pass Police Detectives at 541-450-6260 and reference case #2022-34917.
This investigation is ongoing and further details cannot be released at this time.
