Consumer Prices

People shop for fruits and vegetables at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market on Nov. 22 in the Bronx borough of New York.

 Andres Kudacki/The Associated Press

Shoppers hoping for a little relief at the grocery store for their holiday meals will be disappointed by the Consumer Price Index released Tuesday. The CPI shows inflation cooling but food prices — particularly for some holiday staples — remain high.

The CPI increased 0.1% in November, which was lower than some economists expected. Over the last 12 months, it rose 7.1%. Food went up 0.5% last month after an increase of 0.6% in October. The food index climbed 10.6% over last year.


