The Herald & News will discontinue the print publication of its Tuesday and Friday editions next week. Both editions will continue to be available in our e-Edition format and can be found at HeraldandNews.com.
The move is being made in light of ongoing material increases and associated expenses related to the resource-heavy printing process.
“We know that this will be unpopular with some of our most loyal readers,” Herald & News General Manager Joe Hudon said Friday, Dec. 2. “However, in order to best serve our online readers, who represent the majority of those who access our content, we must reduce our increasing expenses without a reduction in employees.”
The Herald & News will provide an e-Edition for subscribers Tuesdays through Saturdays, and seasonally on Sundays. None of the content you’ve come to expect will be omitted from online e-Edition, including news, sports, puzzles, features and comics. A fresh classified section will be available each day that a print and/or e-Edition is provided. Access to the general website is naturally available any time you want it.
If you are a subscriber and have not used our e-Edition in the past, contact our circulation department at 541-885-4426 for instructions. If you are not a subscriber and would like to sign up, you can call the same number.