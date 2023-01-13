As the Herald & News bid 2022 farewell and greeted the new year, the staff met its new publisher and said goodbye to the long-standing head of the newspaper.
Michael Distelhorst is the new publisher of the Herald & News, replacing Mark Dobie.
Since 2014, Dobie served as the publisher of the Herald & News, and, later, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in Montana as well. Dobie moved to Montana in 2017, making frequent trips to the Klamath Basin.
Recently, Adams Publishing Group (APG) acquired 13 additional newspapers in Montana, prompting a change in the chain of command.
As of this year, Dobie will be taking over as the publisher for 17 APG publications across Montana.
Dobie spoke fondly of the years he spent in Klamath Falls.
“My daughter grew up here, my son graduated from OIT,” Dobie said. “I’m going to miss Klamath.”
Dobie noted that he feels confident he is leaving the Herald & News in good hands as Distelhorst takes the reins this month.
Distelhorst also took over as publisher for four APG West publications in Washington, prompting his relocation to Mount Vernon, Wash, where he now lives.
As publisher, Distelhorst said the Herald & News will “continue to gather and provide the local stories that are important to the community.”
During his visit to Klamath Falls this week, Distelhorst said he and Dobie met with many of the community leaders.
“Everyone we met with really supports what we do here and supports local news,” Distelhorst said.
Distelhorst said his career as a publisher began 10 years ago, but his experience in the newspaper industry has been ongoing for more than 30 years, starting with a career in sales in Mesa, Ariz.
His years in the newspaper industry has included positions in leadership across seven states, according to APG. The company also listed some of Distelhorst’s community efforts throughout his career, including serving on local boards, Chamber of Commerce and Rotary.
