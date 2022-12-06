Klamath County residents took one of the county commissioners to task this week during the board meeting.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Reta Vining and Gerri Kelly both argued with the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners regarding Commissioner Dave Henslee's right to on the board.
During Vining’s public comment time, she started by sharing a question she asked in the public forum held May 3: “If there was any court case that would excuse your [Henslee] candidacy?” She claims Henslee replied honestly and admitted that he is currently facing a lawsuit that is waiting for a judge's ruling.
Vining continued by saying that, according to the Oregon State Constitution Article 2 section 11, no person shall be a collector or holder of public funds until they’ve laid rest and settled liabilities.
Vining then said that, to her, “it appears that it’s a conflict” and a “possible constitutional violation” for Henslee to serve on the board. She then asked the commission to rectify the situation.
Kelly then addressed the board during public comments, stating a similar concern: “Why didn’t you [Henslee] wait for the court case to settle before seeking public office?”
Kelly said that, to her, “A betrayal of trust is a matter of justice when we [county citizens] are asking for you [Henslee] to do the right thing.”
During the public comment period, the commissioners also heard concerns regarding the budget for the recently acquired Spence Mountain.
When citizen Allen Headley spoke to the commission, he said that he “noticed in the budget under the banner of tourism, an allotment for spirits (assumed to be alcohol) of $45,000, $22,000 for septic work and $15,000 for advertising at Spence Mountain.” Headley then said he "doesn’t know if you [the Board of County Commissioners] call this tourism, but I think the people of Klamath County might be more interested in having money allocated for the children and for running the town.”
Once the public comments section concluded, the business meeting went into the agendas starting with authorizing Assistant Attorney General John Casalino to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Klamath County and Roe Review and Support services.
Due to Klamath County currently awaiting an appointment for a district attorney, the signed MOU states that in the interim, retired Assistant Attorney General Victoria Roe will assist local courts by mentoring deputy district attorneys, drafting motions and responses, working on indictments, performing cross examinations and any other duties that are designed to support the work of the District Attorney’s Office.
Community Corrections spoke next, seeking approval of an agreement between Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) and Klamath County acted by Community Corrections. Corrections received $450,000 in grant funds from OHCS for its operating budget to further the progress of Project Homefront. Klamath County was awarded this to purchase 10 tiny homes that will be placed in the RV park located behind the Project Homefront facility.
“This is a pretty big damn deal. Project Homefront is something that will support Klamath County for decades way beyond my time," said Aaron Hartman of Community Corrections.
The commission agreed with his words and Vice-Chair Derrick DeGroot thanked Hartman for his work so far saying, “Great job. I can’t wait to see fully what this project can do.”
Klamath County tax collector Rick Vaughn then came to the podium next to authorize the expedited foreclosures on eight properties throughout Klamath County.
DeGroot asked Vaugnn for an explanation as to why a property would be foreclosed expeditiously.
Vaugnn explained that “when a property goes into foreclosure due to none payment of property tax there is a two year redemption period where property owners or lien holders can redeem the property by paying up all taxes and fees.” He then continued: “In the event a property is abandoned or if owners can’t be contacted or have no interest in redemption, ORS 312.122 provides the ability to hold a hearing [taking place concurrently to his explanation] followed by a 30-day period for individuals to protest the foreclosure.”
It was stated the biggest reasons for expedition on foreclosures is for degradation of the property, a deterrent of vandalism and safety concerns.
To close out the meeting, Chair Kelley Minty called out Chuck Edson of the Brave Angels, a national nonpartisan group that brings together people through respectful dialogue.
“In a time when things are pretty contentious I am really proud of what Chuck and his group are doing,” said.
As a wrap up, Minty thanked everyone present and said, “It takes citizen driving efforts and not elected officials. Thanks to everyone who commented today.”