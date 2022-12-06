County Commission 1

The Klamath County Commissioners, from left, Vice-chair Derrick DeGroot, Chair Kelley Minty and Dave Henslee listen to county residents Tuesday, Dec. 6 during the Board of County Commissioners meeting in Klamath Falls.

 Zak Keeney/For the Herald & News

Klamath County residents took one of the county commissioners to task this week during the board meeting.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Reta Vining and Gerri Kelly both argued with the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners regarding Commissioner Dave Henslee's right to on the board.


