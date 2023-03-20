After the 2021 heat dome left more than 100 dead in Oregon, state Democrats committed millions of dollars to help residents and landlords install heat pumps, the climate-friendly alternative to air conditioners and furnaces.

Then-Gov. Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 1536 into law in March 2022. The law created $27 million in financial assistance and grants to cover the cost of a heat pump. Heat pumps cool or warm spaces by transferring air in and out of homes. These electric appliances cut power bills over their lifetimes and can play a central part in climate goals by replacing air conditioners, which are inefficient, and fossil fuel-powered systems like gas furnaces.

