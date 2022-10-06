At the request of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the closure order for Heart Lake will be extended seven days to Friday, Oct. 14.
During the extended closure, all recreational activities will be closed and the prohibitions from the original order will remain in effect.
The purpose of the extension is to allow more time for the rotenone to dissipate and to monitor the treatment’s effectiveness.
The original treatment was to remove invasive brown bullhead catfish, and to prepare Heart Lake for reintroduction of rainbow trout in the spring of 2023.
The Heart Lake closure is in effect as a safety precaution for visitors because all fish species will be impacted.
For questions or concerns contact, Justin Miles with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife by email at Justin.p.miles@odfw.oregon or by phone at 541-947-2950.
