Connecting local producers with area commercial buyers is an important way to support the local agricultural community.
To that end, Healthy Klamath has been creating connections through the Find Your Farmer events for the past six years. These events have given producers a venue in which to showcase their products, learn about growth and development opportunities, and get connected with businesses.
Producing food at any scale is no easy task in the high desert of southcentral Oregon, according to a press release.
“Agriculture producers must persist against increasing environmental pressures, and often must consider taking significant risks to scale-up or diversify their operations,” the press release states. “This arid region has a short growing season — about 100 days (about 3 and a half months) — and receives an average of 13 inches of precipitation annually. Finding ways to support our food system and our local producers is a priority for Healthy Klamath.”
This year, Healthy Klamath is teaming up with OSU extension and Klamath Grown to host the sixth annual Find Your Farmer Event, according to the press release.
“The focus will be on tips & tools on how to prep, pack and process your products to bring them to market,” the release states. “We are excited to bring local buyers and producers together to network and learn from one another. We invite you to learn what resources are available and provide an opportunity to connect producers with buyers and each other.”
This event will have two educational panels: One with local buyers and processors, and one with producers that sell their products locally, according to the release.
“The goal of this year’s event will be to encourage local producers to sell more products locally and provide resources for producers and buyers in order to make that happen,” the release states. “We invite producers to bring information about their business, and samples. We will also have resource providers present that will bring more information about the services they offer.”
Any local producers, processors, or commercial buyers interested in attending are asked to reach out to Kelsey Mueller-Wendt, policy manager for Healthy Klamath. Mueller-Wendt can be called at 541-827-9442 or emailed kelsey.mueller@healthyklamath.org.