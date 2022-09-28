Community- and health-centered organizations and coalitions were spotlighted at the monthly Healthy Klamath meeting Thursday, Sept. 22, with announcements for more than one dozen programs that are set to take place in the coming months of 2022 and 2023.

Klamath Promise — a local organization dedicated to improving education and community ties with schools — announced a free training program to become an Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) trainer. For those who are interested in the three-series training session, contact Jessie DuBose at jessie_dubose@soesd.k12.or.us.

