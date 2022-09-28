Community- and health-centered organizations and coalitions were spotlighted at the monthly Healthy Klamath meeting Thursday, Sept. 22, with announcements for more than one dozen programs that are set to take place in the coming months of 2022 and 2023.
Klamath Promise — a local organization dedicated to improving education and community ties with schools — announced a free training program to become an Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) trainer. For those who are interested in the three-series training session, contact Jessie DuBose at jessie_dubose@soesd.k12.or.us.
Educational program South-Central Early Learning Hub revealed its plan-in-progress to release a Klamath and Lake Counties Resource Guide, which will provide a directory of all the local services available within the two counties. The guide is in the process of finalization.
It was also mentioned that the Hub is now accepting Preschool Promise applications for the 2022-23 school year. Preschool Promise is a publicly-funded program for children from low-income households and children in foster care and other underserved communities according to the school district’s website. The program is for children ages 3 and 4 and can be accessed at local centers, in schools and from home.
A volunteer recruitment fair and open house will be hosted by Citizens for Safe Schools at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. The open house will be held at the Citizens Institute for Character, located at 729 Main St. The event will focus on the “Mentoring Movement,” educating mentors and mentees alike on ways to improve health, safety and the sense of belonging for youth throughout the community.
For expectant families and families with children up to the age of 1, the Klamath Community is hosting a Basin-wide baby shower. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, the shower will be held at the Klamath Early Childhood Development Center.
During the Potato Festival in Merrill, OHSU nursing students will hold a health fair. For anyone interested and for more complete information, send an inquiry to granmora@ohsu.edu.