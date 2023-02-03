From surgical centers to school lunch programs, rehabilitation clinics to fitness centers, Klamath County has a wide array of organizations and resources which strive to improve health and wellness of their community.
But unlike other counties, the broad spectrum of health-centered organizations work together in a collaborative community health coalition known as Healthy Klamath.
Every third year, Healthy Klamath publishes a tri-annual Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) which aims to “guide health improvement efforts” throughout Klamath County.
“In other communities, they don’t come together to do one community health assessment or community health plan,” said SLMC Director of Community Relations Merritt Driscoll. “The hospital’s doing one, the coordinated care organization is doing one.”
Representing Sky Lakes as a member of the steering committee for Healthy Klamath, Driscoll said that having a community-wide, team effort is “really powerful.”
“Now, we have organizations across the country calling us,” Driscoll said, “asking us about the work we do and how we brought everyone together.
The CHIP outlines the most prevalent and concerning health issues throughout the Basin as reported by the public via health assessments, public health surveys and community listening sessions, according to Driscoll.
Driscoll said that the public input tends to reveal some common and reoccurring “themes.”
According to the latest CHIP document, the themes found in 2022 consist of 16 “areas of potential concern” that were identified by the MAPP (“Mobilizing for Action Through Planning and Partnership”) assessments last April.
Environmental health
Commonly reported concerns in the environmental health category included clean air, drought and wildfires.
“Klamath County is in its third year of emergency declaration due to drought,” the CHIP states. “The National Integrated Drought Information System listed January through March 2022 as the driest year to date over the past 128 years.”
The MAAP assessment results attribute growing concern about wildfires to the devastation caused by the Bootleg Fire in 2021, which consumed over 413,000 acres in and around Klamath County.
Factors of health
Mounting financial concerns in regard to the rising costs of medical care, housing and food fell into the “factors of health” category.
The MAAP assessment found that 15% of Klamath County residents that were surveyed reported avoiding seeking medical care due to the cost; 12% reported being without a home or in danger of losing their homes; and 18% reported being worried about having enough to eat.
In the County Rankings and & Roadmaps report, it was found that 23% of local residents are not physically active.
Altogether, these issues are factors which contribute to the 21% of respondents who reported being in poor health and the 17% percent who reported experiencing frequent mental distress.
Behavioral health
The issues of trauma and chronic stress fell under both the factors of health and the behavioral health categories, with nearly one-fifth respondents reporting suffering of this nature.
Even more concerning, the survey found that nearly one-quarter of Klamath County Residents report issues with excessive alcoholic consumption.
The “Plan”
After hearing the community’s concerns, Healthy Klamath organized the issues the coalition would tackle in the coming three years.
The 2023-25 CHIP is multifaceted, focusing on has five key areas referred to as “strategic health issues” — food insecurity, access to services, mental health, physical activity and substance use.
An additional 13 issues are placed on the “watch list.”
The CHIP explains that “lead agencies” for each of these issues brought work groups together and created “measurable objectives, strategies and tasks.”
The improvement plan is also to remain a “living document,” meaning it may grow and change over the course of its usage.
Equity
A new concept was recognized this year and placed at the heart of all of the prioritized issues: equity.
Equity has been an expressed concern by many members of the community as dozens of people have entered public comments during City Council meetings this past year, all of whom were seeking answers about the promised, but unformed, permanent Equity Committee.
The CHIP states, “No issue is well addressed without equity considerations. Equity will be a tangible element in all of the strategic health issues work.”
Klamath County Public Health is the leading authority for improving health equity in the community.
Healthy Klamath provided a long list of objectives, proposed strategies and tasks which will be implemented and acted upon from now through 2025.
At the bi-monthly meeting held Thursday, Jan. 26, the lead of the equity workgroup, Klamath County Health Equity Coordination Kennedi Fields presented some of the groups accomplishments so far as well as those that are coming soon.
Since the start of the quarter in October, the equity work group has organized and provided training to county staff on health equity, health literacy and plain language.
Also in the works is a new Spanish radio station, “La Voz de Klamath,” which has already been approved by County Commissioners.
Food insecurity
Hunger and food insecurity are prevalent problems many Klamath County residents face.
Throughout the county — though more so in the rural communities — Feeding American reports found that 15.9% of the county population was faced with hunger and food insecurity in 2021. That’s more that 3% higher than the state average and 5% higher than the national average.
Lead by Healthy Klamath, addressing the need for food provisions begins with increasing access to “local foods and producers.”
Some of the first tasks include increased access to local markets and suppliers, free transportation and additional bus and Quail Trail routes to farmers market and others of the sort.
Also during the previous meeting, City Council and Healthy Klamath Chair Kelsey Mueller Wendt offered some of the projects that have already begun, including applications for grant funding on behalf of rebuilding a strong community garden and the creation of a social group on Facebook for local producers to find the resources and connections they need.
To find a comprehensive list of local resources in Klamath county or to view the full Healthy Klamath 2023-25 CHIP, visit healthyklamath.org.