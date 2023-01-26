277961402_3312869492261676_2691981920737556240_n.jpg

Miranda Hill, right, program coordinator, Klamath County Public Health, asks students tobacco related questions while Merritt Driscoll, executive director of Healthy Klamath, applauds answers during a presentation in April 2022.

 Herald & News file photo

Klamath County schools are struggling to address the “vaping epidemic,” according to Healthy Klamath board member Miranda Hill.

Hill, who is the program coordinator for Klamath County Public Health and serves as a board member with Healthy Klamath, said that, following a change in Oregon law in 2022 which decriminalizes minors’ possession of vaping products, schools are seeking a better solution.

