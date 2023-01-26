Miranda Hill, right, program coordinator, Klamath County Public Health, asks students tobacco related questions while Merritt Driscoll, executive director of Healthy Klamath, applauds answers during a presentation in April 2022.
Klamath County schools are struggling to address the “vaping epidemic,” according to Healthy Klamath board member Miranda Hill.
Hill, who is the program coordinator for Klamath County Public Health and serves as a board member with Healthy Klamath, said that, following a change in Oregon law in 2022 which decriminalizes minors’ possession of vaping products, schools are seeking a better solution.
At the regular Healthy Klamath board meeting Thursday, Jan. 26, Hill said they are in the process of “strengthening” the county’s current tobacco license regulations.
Hill said the board intends to go before the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners to present an ordinance that would implement a three-strike rule for businesses which sell tobacco products to minors.
“We’re not asking them to close businesses down,” Hill explained. “That’s not what we want.”
First offense, Hill said, receives a warning. The second earns a business a $400 fine. If a third offense occurs, the business will lose its license.
If the offending shop is located within one-quarter of a mile to a youth-serving facility — such as county schools and daycares — it cannot be placed under new ownership nor be replaced by another business which sells nicotine products.
Businesses that already operate within that proximity will be grandfathered in, Hill said.
The ordinance would also prevent new businesses which offer nicotine products from opening shop within the allotted distance.
Hill estimated the ordinance would be brought before commissioners in about a month.
Other efforts to combat minors’ use of nicotine and other illicit substances were reported as well, including an eight-session course at Klamath Union, presented by Klamath Basin Behavioral Health.
And, once a week at Eagle Ridge and Bonanza schools, Hill personally teaches a class to students who have been caught vaping.
A local addiction services organization, Tayas Yawks, was also mentioned having just completed a nicotine-awareness “Did you know?” presentation for students earlier this week.
Tayas Yawks as well as Best Care — a local addiction treatment facility — were also commended for the start of the mobile opioid awareness facility which began serving residents throughout Klamath County late last year.