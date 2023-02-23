Virus Outbreak Vaccines

Syringes with vaccines are prepared Oct. 28, 2022, at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans’ Community Resource Center in Lynwood, Calif.

 Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press

After a three-year lull, flu infections are up in the community and health care settings, prompting a warning by the Oregon Health Authority for more health care workers to get vaccinated.

The agency said in a news release Wednesday that before the COVID pandemic, flu vaccinations among hospital staff had steadily risen. They increased from 85% from 2017 to 2020 but then fell in the 2022 season to 63%.

