“Have an open heart. Be curious. Want to help.”
Those are the ways, according to actor Rufino Romero, that people can be better neighbors to the Indigenous people in their area.
Romero’s comments came during a panel discussion on the Modoc wars and tribal culture Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Klamath Independent Film Festival at the Ross Ragland Theater.
“Coming from a genuine place is so important when bringing people together,” said Romero, who plays Captain Jack in the short film “This is Their Land.”
The panel discussion was between two films — the documentary “Modoc Nation: An Untold Story of Survival” and “This is Their Land” — and featured seven people: Actor/producer Román Zaragoza (through Zoom) who played Young Modoc in “This is Their Land,” language specialist Joseph Dupris, “This is Their Land” Producer Theo Boccara, “This is Their Land” Director Michael O’Leary, Romero, Communications/Information Specialist for Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services Taylor Tupper and local historian Ryan Bartholomew.
Tupper, a member of the Klamath Tribes, is a descendant of the Modoc people. Her great-grandfather returned to the area in 1902.
“I felt ‘Modoc Nation’ was a good piece,” Tupper said during the panel. “I’ve always believed we should come back together as a people.”
“Modoc Nation” focused on the Modoc Wars, which removed the Modoc people from their land on the California/Oregon border and put them on reservations. According to the film, in 1870, Captain Jack led 200 Modoc people back to their land in California. The Modoc people thought they could stay on the land because no one else could use the land.
For months, 53 Modoc held off more than 1,000 U.S. troops, costing the country more than $500,000.
Captain Jack, the film states, advocated for peace while others in the tribe wanted to take out the U.S. military leaders. Captain Jack met with Gen. Andrew Canby who refused the terms the Modoc people wanted. During a confrontation that followed his refusal, the Modoc shot Canby in the face, making him the highest-ranking U.S. military member to die in any of the tribal wars.
After the tribal leaders were hung in front of their people, 153 Modoc were loaded onto cattle cars in winter and sent to Oklahoma. In 1891, 68 survivors arrived.
From there, the film focused on the tribe’s assimilation into society in Oklahoma, their growth as a people and the legacy they’re leaving behind now that they are a recognized tribe again.
While “Modoc Nation” was a documentary, “This is Their Land” was a short-film that was the senior project for O’Leary when he was in college. It’s a narrative retelling of the Modoc Wars and Captain Jack’s efforts to maintain peace. The actors playing Modoc people were required to learn the Modoc language and given just 12 days to do so.
While filming, Romero said he remembered a moment where he thought “This is awesome. We have native language being spoken in the land where it belongs.”
Three-day event
The two films and the panel discussion were part of the larger three-day Klamath Independent Film Festival which began Friday, Sept. 16 with a block party, a screening of “Animal House of Blues” (a documentary on the making of the 1978 film “Animal House”), a screening of “Animal House” and a cast reunion.
“There was a whole ton of people in togas dancing together,” said Board Chair Kurt Liedtke, who grew up in Eugene where the movie was filmed. “I will never forget that moment for the rest of my life.”
Liedtke said the entire festival is special, from the efforts the Klamath Film board makes so that each filmmaker feels special, to the overall positive and friendly atmosphere of the festival.
“What makes us stand out is the way we treat the filmmakers,” he said. “I’m not sure every festival does that.”
He said special T-shirts were made for each film that feature the name of the film and the filmmaker and are “like concert T-shirts.” The movie poster goes on the custom lanyards for each filmmaker and the crew and the awards are custom-made to specifically for each winning film by the Southern Cascade Woodcrafters Guild.
“We’re a small, very chill, laid back festival,” Liedtke said. “All the filmmakers get a chance to meet and interact. Our festival becomes a big group of friends.”
He said that attendance was up this year, there were fewer technical problems than in previous years and that he loved new Executive Director Cassidy Quistorff’s enthusiasm the entire weekend.
Quistorff said she took over the festival about two months ago and that this weekend was her festival.
“Last night [Sunday, Sept. 18] handing out the trophies was an amazing moment,” she said. “I can not wait for next year. Hopefully we can get more locals next year as well.”
She said 450 people attended the festival throughout the weekend and added that the films are available on Eventive until the end of the month.
To view the films, go to watch.eventive.org/kiff2022.
Liedtke said one theme he saw among the films was that most of the winning films were about fish or fishing.
“This is Oregon so fish and fishing are a big deal, but all of the judges were from Hollywood, so I thought that was funny,” he said.
In addition to the panel on the Modoc Wars and tribal culture, a second panel was held Sunday that focused on post-traumatic stress disorder.
“We had two documentaries that covered PTSD,” Liedtke said.
The films — “The Ghosts They Carry” from Director Pat McAbery and “Soldier” from Director Justin Zimmerman — were discussed during the panel.
“They discussed PTSD among service members and the military,” Liedtke said. “It was a really interesting discussion.”
That panel featured McAbery who is also a first responder, Klamath Falls Police Department Sgt. Aimee Reichlin who leads the peer support team and helps with PTSD and KFPD Chief Rob Dentinger.
Among the films, Liedtke said one of his favorites was “Bride & Zoom” which was made 100 percent through Zoom.
“It’s a fun, funny, uplifting film that people should see,” he said.
Finally, Liedtke said the biggest take-away from the festival for him was the camaraderie he saw among the filmmakers.
“Everyone got along and was positive,” Liedtke said.