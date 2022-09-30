Red Lodge Restaurants

Bars, restaurants and breweries — including establishments in Montana such as the Red Lodge Restaurants near Yellowstone Park — are still challenged with inflation, labor and supply chain troubles.

 Tom Kuntz / Red Lodge Restaurants

Becky Harris and Tom Kuntz are in different parts of the country. They also work in different links in supply chains related to bars and restaurants, and the producers and wholesalers key to their inventories and menus.

Like many business owners and managers across the country, Harris and Kuntz are seeing some continued challenges with high inflation and supply chain delays, despite some improvements on other fronts in the post-pandemic economy.

