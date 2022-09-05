The silence is deafening.
There’s no sound of bowling balls humming down the 60-foot-long lane. No crashing “boom!” when balls smack the pyramid of pins. No whoops, cheers or impromptu dances when a bowler rolls a strike or converts a spare.
For the past 70 years the bowling alley most recently known as Hanscam’s Bowling Center was a place to bowl, shoot a game of pool, grab a Pepsi or beer, munch a hamburger or hot dog and, even more, to chat and socialize.
“This place was filled all the time,” remembers Barry Hanscam, 70, who grew up at what for years was the Klamath Basin’s main bowling center. “Trying to get a lane on a Friday or Saturday was challenging.”
No longer. Hanscam’s, which is located on South Sixth Street next to the Klamath County Fairgrounds, was recently purchased by Klamath County. Although plans are being worked out, Commissioner Kelley Minty says the center will likely be converted as the new home of the Oregon State University Extension Service, possibly with a commercial kitchen and food hub featuring locally grown ag products. Its easy access to the fairgrounds and a Basin Transit Service bus stop means other possibilities include providing facilities for 4-H and FFA groups along with serving as a meeting space and a parking area during county fairs and other special events.
Most of all, Minty emphasizes, “We want a place that can feature local food and local agriculture.”
While the bowling center’s future is being determined, its history is being remembered and celebrated.
Originally opened in 1952 as Klamath Bowling, it was purchased by Barry’s parents, Merle and Hazel, in 1957 after the family, including young Barry, moved to Klamath Falls from Brookings. “They came here and made it what it was,” he tells with obvious pride.
Three years later, because of demand, “Dad decided to add 12 more lanes” to the original dozen. “Bowling was really huge then. The whole house was always full.” There were morning leagues for his housewives, which he says were popular because “They used bowling to get out of the house.”
Barry began bowling early, as a 6-year-old — “I got to roll a ball down the lane,” he laughs. “Once I got a little older, I bowled better.” His best score was 270 while his best series was 672.
Until 1960, when automated pinsetters were installed, each lane had a pin setter, usually a boy or young man who manually cleared fallen pins, set pins back to their original position and returned bowling balls.
Barry remembers years when the competition for an open lane was so stiff that to get on a bowling team “you had to wait for someone to die.”
His parents turned over operations to others in 1974, when the center was renamed Lucky Lanes. They returned in 1991 and after a year of intensive remodeling it was renamed and reopened as Hanscam’s Bowling Center. As Barry recalls, “When we reopened everybody flooded back in here. Bowling was really big in ‘92.”
In 1972, Barry moved away from Klamath Falls because, “I needed to go out and see their world.” Several years were spent working as an electrical technician in the San Jose, Calif., area, but, he explains, “I had several careers.”
His parents had offered to let him take over Hanscam’s in 1972 but, “I didn’t want to own a bowling alley." Then, when he returned in 1995, “I told my mom I was tired of working for other people.” When she suggested he take over the business he agreed.
For several years business continued to boom. But gradually, “Business tailed off. We still had our regulars here.” Another bowling center, The Epicenter, opened. Interest in bowling, for years fueled by extensive television coverage of professional bowling, slackened. “As soon as they got done watching bowling on TV,” Barry remembers, “they’d come here and bowl.”
Some of the fun returned when, over a two-week-period, segments of “Phoenix, Oregon,” a 2019 movie about two friends who quit their jobs and restore an old bowling alley, were filmed at Hanscam’s, but the slowdown in business was obvious.
“People found other things to do. People either don’t have the money to bowl, the time to bowl, the interest, or their bodies are too beat up to bowl,” Barry says of the decline. “I could still be here if I wanted to be. Basically, I got tired of working and seeing fewer and fewer people. Everybody’s got something else to do so I decided to retire.”
Bowling shoes, balls, pool tables, chairs, refrigerators, “Everything’s for sale. Basically, everything has to go,” says Barry.
The lights at Hanscams are dark but the memories persist.
“For 70 years we’ve been part of this community. We’ve run through three or four and sometimes even five generations of bowlers here. People come up and tell me that when they were kids they used to come here. We’ve touched a lot of lives,” Barry says with evident pride. “There’s a lot of memories here.”