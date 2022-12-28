A New Year’s Day tradition, the Hangover Handicap, will return Sunday, Jan. 1.
Event director Alden Glidden said the run will begin at 9 a.m. at Veteran’s Park in downtown Klamath Falls. Participants are asked to register by 8:45 a.m. As always, the event, sponsored by the Linkville Lopers Running Club, has no entry fee.
The course is 2.3 miles long. From Veteran’s Park, the route goes along Klamath Avenue to and around the Klamath County Museum then returns to the park along Main Street. Runners and walkers typically participate. Some years the event has lured more than 100 men, women, youth and, increasingly, dogs.
“It seems like everyone brings their dog,” Glidden said.
He also emphasizes the event, which has been held for more than 50 years, is not only for runners. According to Glidden, a Klamath Falls doctor who has overseen the event for several decades, “More people walk it than run it. We have growing numbers of people who are out to have a good time.”
Glidden said 91-year-old Vic Versteeg, a longtime member of the Lopers and a frequent volunteer at club-sponsored events, will again be assisting with all phases of the New Year Day’s gathering.
“He’s a mainstay,” he said of Versteeg.
As part of a relatively new tradition, trophies will be given to the first place male, first place female and, unusually, the first place dog. Jay Williams, who was the fastest finisher in 2020, also took home a second trophy for his dog. As is traditional, the trophies are mounted on beer cans, one can featuring a woman, another a man and a third a dog.