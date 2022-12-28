A New Year’s Day tradition, the Hangover Handicap, will return Sunday, Jan. 1.

Event director Alden Glidden said the run will begin at 9 a.m. at Veteran’s Park in downtown Klamath Falls. Participants are asked to register by 8:45 a.m. As always, the event, sponsored by the Linkville Lopers Running Club, has no entry fee.

