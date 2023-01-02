Hangover Handicap

The winners of the Hangover Handicap, held Sunday, Jan. 1 in downtown Klamath Falls were, back row from left, overall and fastest man Jay Williams and faster woman Amber Singh. They are seen here with, front row from left, Daisy Williams, 5, fastest dog Bingo Williams and Ruby Williams, 7.

 Jeremy Morris

More than 50 runners and walkers, along with more than a half-dozen dogs, got 2023 off to a start at Sunday morning’s annual Hangover Handicap.

As always, the Jan. 1 event began at Veteran’s Park, followed Klamath Avenue past the Klamath County Museum, looped to Main Street and returned to Veteran’s Park, a distance of 2.3 miles. Once again taking first was Jay Williams, a doctor at the Sky Lakes Medical Center. He took home the individual trophy and a second trophy with his running mate, Bingo, the top placing dog. Earning a trophy for being the first woman was Amber Singh, who was third overall.

Tags