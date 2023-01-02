The winners of the Hangover Handicap, held Sunday, Jan. 1 in downtown Klamath Falls were, back row from left, overall and fastest man Jay Williams and faster woman Amber Singh. They are seen here with, front row from left, Daisy Williams, 5, fastest dog Bingo Williams and Ruby Williams, 7.
More than 50 runners and walkers, along with more than a half-dozen dogs, got 2023 off to a start at Sunday morning’s annual Hangover Handicap.
As always, the Jan. 1 event began at Veteran’s Park, followed Klamath Avenue past the Klamath County Museum, looped to Main Street and returned to Veteran’s Park, a distance of 2.3 miles. Once again taking first was Jay Williams, a doctor at the Sky Lakes Medical Center. He took home the individual trophy and a second trophy with his running mate, Bingo, the top placing dog. Earning a trophy for being the first woman was Amber Singh, who was third overall.
Taking second overall was Nathan Ratliff in 16 minutes, 2.09 seconds while Bryce Madsen was fourth overall in 16:27.70. The second place woman was Olivia Mitchell in 17:15.34, good for fifth overall, while close behind her was Tannyr Rose in 17:25.09.
Along with Jay and Bingo Williams, other members of the family participated, with Ruby, 7, Daisy, 5, and their mother, Sarah, walking and jogging in slightly longer than 34 minutes
Race director Alden Glidden said he was pleased with the turnout and road conditions, with mostly ice-free streets for runners and sidewalks for walkers. He was assisted by his son and daughter-in-law, Brent and Shari Glidden, and timer Vic Versteeg.