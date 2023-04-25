Herald & News Outdoors columnist Luke Ovgard recently self-published his first novel, “Fishing Across America.”
According to a press release, Ovgard partnered with Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing with his brand CaughtOvgard to publish “Fishing Across America,” a nonfiction novel described as “equal parts adventure, self-help, travel, history, business and fishing.”
“‘Fishing Across America’ is a genre-bending true story of a man struggling with depression after a lifetime in a small Oregon town who decides to take a life-altering, six-week road trip spanning 19 states and more than 10,000 miles in an effort to break out of the rut and search for meaning,” the press release states. “‘Fishing Across America’ is a book with broad appeal for any reader given its staggering variety.”
The press release states that readers will discover environments ranging from “The Loneliest Road in America” in Nevada’s desolate deserts to the lush urban Miami cityscape.
“Experience the road firsthand at sleazy motels, fancy Airbnbs and on Couchsurfing stays with strangers the author had never before met,” the press release states. “Follow as he is threatened by sharks, gators, poachers and his own battle with depression. Learn the story of Florida’s second secession from the Union, the history of Slovenian immigrants in Wyoming, the origins of Disney World’s most effective marketing campaign and just how you might survive a night in one of the most dangerous cities in the United States.”
According to the press release, readers will appreciate the value in understanding other perspectives and the timeless importance of building and strengthening personal relationships.
“Rejoice as the author negotiates high-dollar business partnerships, celebrates at his cousin’s beachside wedding, catches fish never before caught on hook-and-line, has breakfast with the CEO of one of the largest social media platforms on Earth and meets the most famous angler to ever live,” the press release states. “‘Fishing Across America’ is a book you won’t be able to put down. One reviewer calls it ‘Food for the soul,’ emphasizing ‘This book is so much more than a book about fishing. It takes you on a journey with a relatable person we all can see ourselves in. It’s about taking chances and doing new things. Finding your boundaries and daring to cross them know it will bring growth to your spirit and help you see yourself differently. It’s a wonderful pick me up and makes you aspire to do more, reach out into the unknown and be a better, braver person.’”
“Fishing Across America” is available on Amazon.com in hardcover, paperback and ebook/Kindle editions or a bookstore near you.