CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Facing housing shortages that have made it difficult to hire seasonal employees to work at Crater Lake National Park, the non-profit Crater Lake Natural History Association has purchased what is known as Dutton Park, a recreational vehicle, camping and housing site just south of the park’s south entrance.
Kevin Talbert, the History Association’s vice president, said it’s hoped that housing at the 34-acre site 14 miles from Crater Lake’s south entrance and 17 miles from park’s main visitor center will help recruit and keep employees for the History Association, park and contract workers.
The area, called Crater Lake Meadows in recent years but known as Dutton Park since the 1930s, has a main house, two older structures, three one-bedroom mobile home units, an old bathouse, seven RV sites with full hookups and 18 campsites with partial hookups.
“We’re really hoping to get people into these three (mobile) units and main house as soon as we can,” said Talbert, who has been overseeing much of the fix-up and repair work at the site. “By next week I anticipate we’ll have some of the housing ready.”
The History Association completed purchase of the property for $340,00 earlier this month from Xanterra Parks & Resorts, which until this year had been Crater Lake National Park’s concessionaire.
Crater Lake Hospitality, owned by Aramark, took over concession operations — including the Crater Lake Lodge, Cabins at Mazama Village, Rim Village and Annie Creek Gift Shops, Annie Creek Restaurant, Mazama and Lost Creek campgrounds and lake boat tours — late last year.
“Our mission is to serve the park,” Talbert said of the History Association, noting the units may also be available to Aramark employees, contract crews and the public. “The superintendent and chief of interpretation were happy to hear we’re doing this.”
“This will help us accommodate people who have no place to live,” said Craig Ackerman, Crater Lake’s superintendent, noting this year has proved challenging for hiring seasonal workers, not only for the park but for the History Association and Aramark.
He said the lack of housing in and near the park “severely impacts our ability to attract and retain personnel. We just don’t have any place to house these folks.”
“I certainly this for all of the organizations it provides more housing,” said Marsha McCabe, Crater Lake’s chief of interpretation.
Although the first priority is for seasonal History Association staff, a major goal is to provide housing for the Park Service’s summer seasonals, which has been a recurring problem with three or four people assigned to housing units in Munson Valley.
McCabe and Talbert also believe the units will be attractive to people working on park contract crews. In upcoming summers contractors will be doing projects on upgrading more portions of Rim Drive and rehabilitating the Steel Visitor Center in Munson Valley.
“Contractors also need a place to stay,” McCabe said, noting they, like Park Service and History Association seasonals, often have to commute from Klamath Falls or Shady Cove. “By having this option it puts them closer to the park.”
“One of the hopes,” Talbert echoed, “is that we’ll be attractive to work crews.”
In recent months, Vickie Grieve, the History Association’s executive director, said the cost and time spent commuting to and from the park has made hiring difficult. Currently, one seasonal has been living in a bedroom at the History Association office in Munson Valley.
According to its website, The Crater Lake Natural History Association is a tax-exempt organization established for the benefit of Crater Lake National Park and Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve under a memorandum of understanding with the National Park Service.
A board of directors governs the operation of bookstores at Crater Lake and Oregon Caves, sets policy and authorizes returning profits back to the parks for NPS approved projects that “increases the knowledge of the natural history of Crater Lake and Oregon Caves or aides in their interpretation for the benefit of visitors.”
The group’s executive director “works in close contact with National Park Service personnel, and is aided by a sales manager and sales clerks who often act as unofficial park interpreters.”