Greg Newman’s first business was painting street addresses on curbs when he was in the seventh grade.
Newman, now an experienced executive and serial entrepreneur, traveler, adventurer and skier, was this month’s speaker at the Klamath IDEA talk.
Designed as a networking opportunity for those with an entrepreneurial mindset and interested in learning and being inspired, Klamath IDEA Director Kat Rutledge said May’s guest speaker was “textbook.”
“We could do a whole season on (Newman),” Rutledge said. “His story is proof of the magic of seeing and seizing opportunity.”
Raised in San Francisco, Newman said he was “privileged” to have grown up in a family that honored business and he was “fortunate” to have the acumen modeled for him.
“I saw my father and grandfather go through their share of successes and failures. There was this certain aspect to witnessing them go through their endeavors of creating their own opportunities and accountabilities that invigorated me (to pursue my own),” Newman said.
Newman and a group of friends quickly worked themselves out of a job in the seventh grade after painting “damn near” every house in his neighborhood.
“I quickly learned about market duration,” Newman said.
It was right at the cusp of the personal computer takeover when Newman sought to purchase a typewriter. While in the store, a clerk suggested that he try out the then brand-new Macintosh 128K. After working with a demonstration model, Newman was enamored. He bought the computer and left the store $3,000 in debt with a promise to himself he would make the purchase “pay off.”
Driven to do this, Newman quickly became as versed as possible in all things Macintosh, so much so that he became the “go-to” guy whenever a person had a troubleshooting issue which led him to take an official job at a local computer store.
During this time, Apple was running a competition to see who could sell the most computers.
“A company had come in with interest to buy a set of computers for their office. I sold them 5,000,” Newman said.
That caught the attention of then-Apple marketing manager John Scull, who offered Newman a job working with Apple.
Newman rose through the ranks quickly, becoming a product manager in charge of one-third of Apple’s research and development team. From there, he worked with Oracle as the senior director of product management before founding his own company, C2B Technology, which built the backbone of modern online shopping.
“If you use Shopify, C2B built all those programs. Anything you bought on the internet, except for Amazon, was touching our technology,” Newman said. “The company eventually was bought by Yahoo.”
During this time, Newman was approached by a pair of businessmen for investment to start the Chinese equivalent of Google. Today, that corporation is known as Baidu and, as of 2021, has a revenue of $18.02 billion.
Locally and currently, you might know Newman more as the CEO of Desert Lake Technologies, the nutritional supplement company that harvests the blue-green algae from Upper Klamath Lake.
Inherited from his father, Newman took over the company that was “really cool.”
Newman’s father was highly interested in the algae and performed scientific studies to discover the truth behind it. Through multiple clinical trials, Desert Lake Technologies earned multiple patents and peer-reviewed scientific journals.
“When a person from my company tells you what this algae can do for the body, I promise you (Desert Lake Technologies) has the science to back it up,” Newman said.
The algae is not dangerous or poisonous, said Newman, who went on to explain a micro-contaminate that blooms alongside the algae called Microcystin is what causes any harm, not the algae.
“Before there was no regulation on how much Microcystin could be in a product. Desert Lake Technologies helped the federal government roughly 15 years ago to set guidelines,” Newman said. “At the end of the day, what we learned was that at 100 parts per million of Microcystin can be dangerous to humans. Oregon came along and said that it should be 10 part per million. Then the federal government said the standard should be 1 part per million. Today, all products of Desert Lake Technologies are free of Microcystin.”
Another local company that is under Newman’s leadership is Oregon Drytech, whose exclusive Hydro-Dri dryers turn products into a powder while retaining all of the products’ color, flavor and nutritional value in an energy-efficient way.
A listener of Newman’s Klamath IDEA Talk, Kendra Santiago, asked if Desert Lake Technologies feels limited because the blue-green algae only grows in the Klamath Lake.
“No, I don’t,” Newman stated. “What the pandemic showed us is that we can be anywhere and connect with people. We’ve run this business internationally since day one (1996) in Klamath Falls. I don’t feel limited at all, for what we do (Klamath Falls) is perfect.”
Another listener, Richard Lachina, asked Newman, “Do you think you’ll ever stop or retire?”
Without a moment’s hesitation, Newman responded.
“I don’t think I will. I only work on projects I think are fun,” he said. “People come to me with their ideas now. So long as they continue to be fun and interesting, I’ll keep at it.”