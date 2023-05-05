Greg Newman at Klamath IDEA talk

Entreprenuer Greg Newman shares his story with a group of eager listeners Wednesday during the monthly Klamath IDEA talk.

 Zak Keeney/For the Herald & News

Greg Newman’s first business was painting street addresses on curbs when he was in the seventh grade.

Newman, now an experienced executive and serial entrepreneur, traveler, adventurer and skier, was this month’s speaker at the Klamath IDEA talk.

