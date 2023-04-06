A long-standing partnership between the Modoc County Farm Bureau and the Modoc National Forest is being strengthened with additional funding of $225,00 from the Great American Outdoors Act.
According to a press release, through this new arrangement, funds will be used to maintain developed campgrounds within the 1.65-million-acre national forest. Having been faced with hiring challenges at Modoc NF, the Modoc County Farm Bureau will ultimately hire work crews to assist the Forest with various campground maintenance projects, increasing pace and scale.
"During 2023-24, the Farm Bureau will assist Modoc National Forest with fixing and replacing signs, picnic tables, fire rings, barbecue grills and other amenities," the press release states. "In addition, the Farm Bureau will aid with the purchase of new materials and supplies for this project as well. The workers will be hosted and overseen by Forest Service personnel."
“We’re excited to continue our great partnership to help improve amenities and experiences for the visiting public” Forest Supervisor Chris Christofferson said in the press release. “This work will also help stimulate the local economy by employing local workers.”
According to the press release, the some past highlights demonstrating the success of short-term Farm Bureau employees assisting the Forest during the summer of 2022 are:
• A crew installed new picnic tables and fire rings in seven campgrounds in the east zone recreation area.
• Wildlife techs installed cameras and acoustic recordings to document many bird species.
• A customer service representative issued more than 600 obsidian permits.
• Local crews opened Owl Creek Trail and Bear Camp Flat Trail in South Warner Wilderness area.
The Farm Bureau's annual report for 2022 indicates that 45 employees worked 25,648 hours, the press release states. As a result of this partnership, 12 short-term employees have been transferred to full-time positions with the Forest Service for the 2023 season. This will allow the agency to expand its workforce capacity to address agency properties on a permanent basis.