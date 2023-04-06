A long-standing partnership between the Modoc County Farm Bureau and the Modoc National Forest is being strengthened with additional funding of $225,00 from the Great American Outdoors Act.

According to a press release, through this new arrangement, funds will be used to maintain developed campgrounds within the 1.65-million-acre national forest. Having been faced with hiring challenges at Modoc NF, the Modoc County Farm Bureau will ultimately hire work crews to assist the Forest with various campground maintenance projects, increasing pace and scale.

