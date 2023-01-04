Mai Li O’Keefe feels a special form of pride on a snowy March day at the Mount Hood Meadows resort, as they join a Black, Indigenous and People of Color group for skiing and snowboarding — most of them for the first time.

“Just seeing, you know, as many as 20 BIPOC people just all hanging out, in the parking lot today …we were front and center as people were walking into the resort,” O’Keefe said. “It’s just so cool, and it’s just something that I really haven’t experienced before.”

Tags