The Grants Pass Police Department is asking the public to help it identify and find the suspect in an attempted carjacking.
GPPD officers responded to Udders Ice Cream and Gelato at 11:33 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 to the report of an attempted carjacking.
According to a press release, upon arrival at 1893 NE Seventh St., officers discovered that a white male adult used force against a 66-year-old female resident of Grants Pass while attempting to physically remove her from her vehicle by pulling on her arm as she was seated in the driver’s seat.
The press release stats that the male suspect also attempted to grab the keys for the vehicle. Two male citizens came to the aid of the female victim which prevented the furtherance of the suspect’s attack. The female victim sustained minor injuries due to the attack.
The male suspect was described as a white male adult in his 20s. The male had short brown hair, a slender build and was wearing blue jeans, boots and a dark hooded sweatshirt from Diamond Lake. The back of the sweatshirt read, “To Fish or Not to Fish.” After an extensive area search, the male suspect was not located, but evidence was discovered nearby.
The GPPD asks that anyone with more information about this case contacts the department at 541-450-0065. Callers should reference case number 22-46794.