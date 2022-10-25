Suspect

The Grants Pass Police Department is asking for help identifying and finding this suspect of an attempted carjacking.

The Grants Pass Police Department is asking the public to help it identify and find the suspect in an attempted carjacking.

GPPD officers responded to Udders Ice Cream and Gelato at 11:33 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 to the report of an attempted carjacking.

