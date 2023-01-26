Police in Grants Pass are searching for a man after finding a woman “bound and severely beaten into unconsciousness” at a residence Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The Grants Pass Police Department said the female victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. As of Thursday, Jan. 26, the victim was still unconscious, according to Public Information Officer Lt. Jeff Hattersley.
A police dragnet has been launched for the victim's accused kidnapper and assailant — Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, of Wolf Creek. Foster was arrested in 2019 Las Vegas and was convicted of holding his then girlfriend captive for two weeks.
Foster is wanted now on kidnapping, assault and attempted murder charges.
"Our investigation indicates [Foster] is armed with a stolen handgun," Hattersley said Thursday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Grants Pass Police Department, “Foster was last known to be driving a dark blue 2008 Nissan Sentra 4-door with Oregon license 407EDX. Foster is known to be armed and should be considered extremely dangerous."
According to media reports and court records, Foster was arrested in 2019 for holding his then girlfriend captive for two weeks in a Vegas apartment. The woman told police Foster used zip ties to restrain her and shaved her head after being worried he was being followed and surveilled. The woman also told Las Vegas Metropolitan Police that Foster burned her with lye.
Nevada Department of Corrections records show Foster served prison time for a battery charge. His term expired in April 2021. He has also faced other domestic violence charges, according to media reports.