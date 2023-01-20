FIRE_5

According to the Grants Pass Police Department, this image pulled from Lincoln Elementary School security footage shows Quest Kellen Cougar Vanlohuizen, 28, turning on propane heaters outside of the school, which he then allegedly moved against a wooden wall which caused the wall to ignite.

 Grants Pass Police Department

A suspect has been arrested in Grants Pass following an intentional fire at Lincoln Elementary School.

The Grants Pass Police Department and Grants Pass Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at the school at 1:38 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

