According to the Grants Pass Police Department, this image pulled from Lincoln Elementary School security footage shows Quest Kellen Cougar Vanlohuizen, 28, turning on propane heaters outside of the school, which he then allegedly moved against a wooden wall which caused the wall to ignite.
A suspect has been arrested in Grants Pass following an intentional fire at Lincoln Elementary School.
The Grants Pass Police Department and Grants Pass Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at the school at 1:38 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
According to a press release, "the first arriving police officer located four outdoor propane heaters active and set on high. Two of the heaters were against a wooden wall of the school and had caused the wall to ignite. The police officer immediately extinguished the flames with a fire extinguisher to prevent further damage. Grants Pass Fire and Rescue arrived shortly after to ensure the fire had not spread further."
Surveillance video captured Quest Kellen Cougar Vanlohuizen, a 28-year-old male, moving the heaters and igniting them near the wooden wall, the press release states. The video also showed Vanlohuizen ingesting suspected illicit drugs while in the same area. Vanlohuizen had fled the scene prior to the arrival of first responders.
Vanlohuizen was observed at 9:24 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the Josephine County Courthouse. A GPPD detective arrested Vanlohuizen with the assistance of patrol officers.
"Vanlohuizen was transported to the Josephine County Jail where he was lodged for Reckless Burning, Second Degree Criminal Mischief, and Third Degree Theft," the press release states.