Robert James Charlan
Grants Pass — On Thursday, Oct. 13 Grants Pass Police detectives arrested Robert James Charlan, 32, of Grants Pass, for Sexual Abuse II.
Charlan allegedly committed these crimes involving a 15-year-old female juvenile within the City of Grants Pass in August 2022.
Charlan is lodged in the Josephine County Jail.
The Grants Pass Police Department is asking anyone with further information regarding the arrest of Charlan to contact Grants Pass Police detectives at 541-450-6260 and reference case #2022-38822.
This investigation is ongoing, and further details cannot be released at this time.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.