The Oregon Department of Transportation, in association with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, awarded the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office grant funds for traffic safety during 2022-23 year totaling $15,000.

The grants are being used to increase traffic enforcement with focused patrols for Distracted Driving, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII), Occupant Protection (Safety Belts), Pedestrian Safety and Speed Enforcement during specified events.


