The Oregon Department of Transportation, in association with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, awarded the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office grant funds for traffic safety during 2022-23 year totaling $15,000.
The grants are being used to increase traffic enforcement with focused patrols for Distracted Driving, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII), Occupant Protection (Safety Belts), Pedestrian Safety and Speed Enforcement during specified events.
This holiday season, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is partnering with the KCSO to share the message about the dangers of drunk driving. NHTSA and KCSO want all drivers to remember this lifesaving message: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
Drivers will see deputies working together with law enforcement partners beginning Thursday, Dec. 15 through Jan. 1, 2023, to take drunk drivers off the roads.
• Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride service, or call a taxi or a sober friend to get home safely.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact 911.
• Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.