Cold Case Press Conference

Former Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello speaks during a press conference Jan. 6, 2022. The governor's office is seeking applications to appoint a new district attorney for Klamath County after Costello stepped down from the position in September 2022.

 Herald & News file photo

Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday, Jan. 24 announced the re-opening of the application period for Klamath County District Attorney.

In accordance with Oregon Constitution and state law (ORS 8.640), the vacancy is to filled by appointment by the governor until the following biennial election in November 2024.

Tags