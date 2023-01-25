Former Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello speaks during a press conference Jan. 6, 2022. The governor's office is seeking applications to appoint a new district attorney for Klamath County after Costello stepped down from the position in September 2022.
Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday, Jan. 24 announced the re-opening of the application period for Klamath County District Attorney.
In accordance with Oregon Constitution and state law (ORS 8.640), the vacancy is to filled by appointment by the governor until the following biennial election in November 2024.
Since former District Attorney Eve Costello stepped down last September, the role of DA has been filled by Senior Assistant Attorney General John Casalino.
Prior to working for the Oregon Department of Justice, Casalino also served as one of Multnomah County’s top child abuse prosecutors, according to an article in the Willamette Week.
A news release from the governor’s office explains that applicants are to fill out and submit a District Attorney Interest Form, also warning those who are interested that it is a different form than that which is used when filling judicial vacancies.
The release instructs applicants to address their completed forms completed application forms to Richard A. Lane, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and submit them, via email only, to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov.