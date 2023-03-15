Literacy

Gov. Tina Kotek and others are pushing an early childhood literacy package in the Legislature.

 U.S. Department of Education/Flickr/Creative Commons CC BY 2.0

Gov. Tina Kotek kicked off her first term this year with an especially big goal – to revamp the way Oregon teaches children to read and write.

Less than half of Oregon students can read and write at their grade level. This has a substantial impact on the students individually and on society.

