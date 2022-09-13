Another new artist has joined the ranks of those displaying their creative wares at the Two Rivers Art Gallery.
According to a press release, Bernice Grimes was inspired by artists in her carving group in Yuma, Ariz. She was taught the basic construction of basket weaving and carving in the group.
"She has received Best of Show for her Demonstration Garden at the University of Arizona under Robert J Moody," the press release states. "All of nature and its beautiful colors as well as other artists inspired Bernice to advance her artwork into awesome creations using pine needles and gourds."
In the press release, Grimes says she "was very impressed with all the talent in our awesome gallery. There are a lot of talented artists there.“
Two Rivers organizers say that Grimes is a great additions to the Gallery.
"She is a delightful lady," the press release states. "Her artwork is so inspiring in itself. Her artwork shows amazing skill. Gourds that can be used as covers for nightlights silhouetting shapes all over the room, weaving additions that look like angels, and a variety of inserts in the middle of pine needle masteries made from a variety of different materials. She includes dream catchers, inlays, filigree, emblazing techniques and turquoise gems."
The Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift shop is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday. It is located in the Community Center Building at 140 S. First Ave. in Chiloquin