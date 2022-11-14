Election 2022 Oregon House 5th

Republican Lori Chavez DeRemer poses after a debate with Jamie McLeod-Skinner for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District on Oct. 17 at Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego, Ore.

 Steve Dipaola/The Associated Press

Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, flipping the district for the GOP in a hard-fought contest that drew millions in outside money to the state.

Chavez-DeRemer’s victory makes her the first Latina congresswoman from Oregon, a distinction also sought by 6th District Democratic candidate Andrea Salinas. That race remained too early to call.


