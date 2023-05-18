Senate Walkout Bills

Oregon senators prepare for their floor session May 9 in Salem. The Republican-led walkout entered its 12th day Wednesday, May 17.

 Ben Botkin/Oregon Capital Chronicle

The Republican-led Senate walkout continued Wednesday, stalling votes on dozens of bills — including some with GOP sponsors — that would help poverty-stricken schoolchildren, elderly veterans and Oregonians seeking housing.

The walkout jeopardizes legislative priorities for everyone from Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek to rank-and-file Republican senators who are participating in the boycott.