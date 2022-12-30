After years of having good times running, Vic Versteeg has been giving back by providing times to runners and walkers in events such as Sunday’s annual Hangover Handicap.
Now age 91, Versteeg gave up competitive running several years ago. But he remains a fixture at running events, including those sponsored by the Klamath Falls-based Linkville Lopers Running Club along with school track and cross-country events.
He’ll be at the finish line with stop watches ready to give runners and walkers their times at the annual Hangover Handicap, which for more than 50 years has been a New Year’s Day tradition. This year’s event begins at 9 a.m. at Veteran’s Park — participants are asked to arrive before 8:45 a.m. to register. There is no entry fee.
“There are several reasons I like to do it,” Versteeg says of volunteering his time to keep and record others’ times. “Mainly it’s because it’s payback time. In the early years when I ran, I never did anything to help. It’s motivating for me to be helping because the enthusiasm is contagious.”
Versteeg’s running career began in 1983 when his daughter, Vera, asked him to go running with her. “I was flattered,” he recalls.
He was also prompted by his family doctor, Alden Glidden, who also serves at the Hangover Handicap’s race director. During his running years, Glidden practiced what he preached, recording some of the Klamath Basin’s fastest marathon times and being a multi-time winner of the challenging Crater Lake Marathon.
Versteeg took his doctor’s advice. Throughout the years, he ran races of all distances, including about 20 marathons — a distance of 26.2 miles — with a best time of about three hours and 20-plus minutes. He was also a regular at regional events such as the Crater Lake Rim Runs, Snowflake Mile, Turkey Trot and the Ralph Hill, Dane Young and Lake of the Woods runs.
Versteeg also was part of the mob at the Bay to Breakers in San Francisco and on teams in the Hood to Coast relay, which starts at Mount Hood and continues nearly 200 miles to the Oregon Coast.
He ran the prestigious Boston Marathon five times, including the 100th anniversary in 1996. He’s traveled across the U.S. and Canada, running marathons in Honolulu, the California Redwoods, British Columbia, Chicago, Dallas, Portland, Minnesota, Sacramento and New York City.
“It’s a great way to see the city,” he says of the New York Marathon, which passes through the city’s five boroughs. Another memorable 26-miler was the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C., which loops around the White House, Capitol Hill, Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, Capital Mall and several Smithsonian museums.
Many of those memories are preserved in a blanket made of T-shirts from those runs crafted into a blanket by his wife, Kathryn.
Versteeg says he enjoyed marathons, terming them “more a fun run. I didn’t have to go all out like in a shorter race … I was just a pack runner.”
His training included running up and down the very steep Old Fort Road. Because of its significant elevation gain, he sometimes stashed water jugs in the bushes to hydrate.
Versteeg’s working career was as an electrical technician. He moved around before jumping at a job opportunity at the then-larger Hamaker Radar Station near Keno in 1964, then a major facility for the U.S. Air Force. He retired in 1997, after Hamaker became an Air Force and Federal Aviation Administration joint-use site.
“That was one of the neatest jobs in the world,” Versteeg says, explaining part of the mission included serving as an early warning center during the Cold War.
He and his family — his wife Kathryn; daughter Vera, who lives in Rochester, N.Y.; and son Vincent, who died earlier this year — moved to Klamath Falls in 1964. Versteeg was born in Hopewell in Oregon’s Yamhill County and grew up in the Willamette Valley. He studied electronics at Multnomah College and, later took a series of electronics and air traffic controller classes in Mississippi, Oklahoma and elsewhere to hone and expand his knowledge.
“I have a love of electronics. Anything electronic I like to mess with,” he says.
His life-long experience with electronics made him a natural for operating the various timing clocks for a wide variety of events, from Sunday’s Hangover Handicap to the Crater Lake Marathon, high school district cross-country meets and the Klamath County School District’s Kid K-8 Cross County Race “They’re neat events.”
Although Versteeg’s running days are over, he thrives on keeping time, whether with a complex overhead timer or stop watches.
“It’s a good, good feeling to help out and to still be part of runs and other events.”
For a good time — no matter how slow or fast you run or walk — see Versteeg at the finish line at Sunday’s Hangover Handicap.