Portland Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby, center, celebrates with teammates after she scored a goal in the final moments of the match to rescue a 3-3 draw against Angel City FC on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Providence Park in Portland.

In a wild match, the Portland Thorns got an unlikely second-half stoppage time goal from goalkeeper Bella Bixby to rescue a 3-3 draw against Angel City FC at Providence Park on Saturday night.

Trailing 3-2 and desperate for an equalizer, the Thorns sent Bixby forward into the opposing penalty box for a corner kick and she poked home the tying goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time after the ball was spilled by Angel City goalie Didi Haracic.

