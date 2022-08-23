This Saturday, Gino's Sports Bar is slated to host a block party.
The party, presented by Smile Movement is scheduled to be from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 26 at the sports bar, 147 E. Main St. in Klamath Falls.
With sound provided by Travis Gearlds, Arden Park Roots and One Dollar Check are set to play during the all-ages event. Music begins at 6 p.m.
Along with a barbecue, the block party will have vendors, a dunk tank and games.
Pre-sale tickets at $10 while day-of tickets are $15. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free of charge. Purchase tickets at Gino's.
For more information, call 541-884-6474.
