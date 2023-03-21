A career in the medical field had not occurred to Mia Hutchinson. Until now.

The high school junior is among 32 Native American students at Mazama High School who have joined On Track OHSU!, an Oregon Health & Science University college-career readiness program that targets underrepresented student populations and has supports and structures in place to help them pursue medical careers. Mazama kicked off its new partnership with On Track on March 3 with an introductory meeting in the high school library.

Tags