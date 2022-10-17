Gates Foundation Polio

In this file photo, a person walks by the headquarters of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on April 27, 2018, in Seattle.

 Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press

BERLIN — The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it will commit $1.2 billion to the effort to end polio worldwide.

The money will be used to help implement the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s strategy through 2026. The initiative is trying to end the polio virus in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the last two endemic countries, the foundation said in a statement Sunday.

