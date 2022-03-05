Gasoline prices hit record highs in Oregon and California on Saturday, according to AAA.
Nationally, rising gasoline prices are also approaching record levels as Russia's war in Ukraine and growing support for U.S. sanctions on Russian energy exports put upward pressures on prices.
The statewide average price for gas in Oregon is now $4.38 per gallon, according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report.
That is higher than the previous record of $4.30 per gallon in 2008.
U.S. gas prices also hit an average price of $4 per gallon on Saturday, March 5, according to GasBuddy.com. It is the first time U.S. prices at the pump have hit $4 per gallon since 2008. That was in the early stages of the Great Recession and financial and real estate downturn.
Nationally, prices are nearing an all-time record high of $4.10 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That was also set in 2008.
Russia’s war in Ukraine has increased crude oil and gas prices for U.S. consumers and businesses. Crude oil closed at $118 per barrel Friday — up more than 81% from a year ago.
In Oregon, gas prices were $2.99 a gallon a year ago. In Klaymath County, gas prices average $4.40 per gallon, according to AAA. Record high gas prices have also been set in the Medford-Ashland metro area ($4.55 per gallon), Grants Pass ($4.63) and Portland ($4.41).
In California, the average price of gas stands at $5.18 per gallon. That is also a record high. Nationally, gas prices stood at $3.44 per gallon a month ago and $2.75 per gallon a year ago.
Russia President Vladimir Putin's escalating tensions continue to prompt more support in the U.S. for restricting oil imports. Russia is the third largest oil producer in the world — behind only the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. It is also one of the top importers of oil into the U.S. — the world’s top petroleum consumer.
The Biden administration has held off on oil and gas sanctions aimed at Putin over fears of even higher prices at the pump and escalating tensions between Russia and NATO.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, as well as the region’s two very conservative Republican lawmakers, U.S. Reps. Cliff Bentz of Oregon and Doug LaMalfa of California, support restrictions on Russian oil.