Penguin chick

A two week-old humboldt penguin chick in the Penguinarium is held by a keeper during a medical check-up before being placed back with the parents.

 Michael Durham/Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND — After a couple of peep-filled days spent emerging from its shell, a new chick has joined the Oregon Zoo’s Humboldt penguin colony.

To see video of the newest penguin hatching, go to bit.ly/PenguinHatch.

Tags