For generations, members of the Umatilla, Yakima, Warm Springs and Nez Perce tribes have fished for salmon in the Cascade Locks area. In town, you can stop at little tents on the side of the road to buy it.

Kim Brigham’s family has sold fish in Cascade Locks for as long as she can remember. In 2014, port officials suggested she open a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

