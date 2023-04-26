Frozen Jr.

Delaney Moritz plays Elsa during a preview performance of “Frozen Jr.” at a Crosspoint Christian School assembly Wednesday, April 26.

 submitted

Crosspoint Christian students are slated to make their theatrical debut this weekend.

The middle- and high school-aged performers will hit the stage with “Frozen Jr.” beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28. Additional performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Tags