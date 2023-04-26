Crosspoint Christian students are slated to make their theatrical debut this weekend.
The middle- and high school-aged performers will hit the stage with “Frozen Jr.” beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28. Additional performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
According to a press release, “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” will be performed at Bible Baptist Church, 4849 S. 6th St., by a young cast that includes 30 students who are directed by David Wehr and choreographed by Sarah Eckstrom with Tammy Belau as assistant director.
“The ‘Frozen’ production has been amazing so far,” said parent Laura Gibson. “Watching the kids this week as they stepped onto the stage for the first time brought tears to my eyes. Mr. Wehr has worked tirelessly from sunup to sundown to bring it all together. This has been a wonderful opportunity for our daughter to grow and push herself. She is so excited for opening night.”
The press release states the audience will “love this fanciful and heartwarming stage adaptation of the top-grossing animated film of all time. Join Anna, Elsa, and all of your favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie and the real meaning of true love.”
The play, which has been adapted for young performers, includes favorite “Frozen” songs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let It Go,” as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production, the press release states.
Tickets are $10 for ages 11 and older and $7 for ages 10 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at Crosspoint Christian School, 5000 Hosanna Way, or at the door.
Call the school at 541-882-7732 for more information.
According to the press release, “’Disney’s Frozen Jr.’ is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International.”