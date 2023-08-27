The regaining of federally recognized status is sacred to the Klamath Tribes, and each year it is celebrated. This year, the Klamath Tribes 37th restoration celebration was held outdoors at the goos oLgi gowa Community Center in Chiloquin for three days, Aug. 25-27.

Tribal members from around the region and the general public participated in a variety of activities and celebrated the Klamath Tribes’ status. The colorful regalia adorned by dancers and tribal members, and the presence of multi-generations of families created an atmosphere of welcoming, thanks, and reverence for all who attended.

