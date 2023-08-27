Past and present tribal royalty, left to right: Natasha Roberson, new Klamath Tribes Jr. Princess; AiYana Reyes, former Klamath Tribes Queen; and Alexa Martinez, new Klamath Tribes Queen, just crowned at the Klamath Tribes’ restoration celebration, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
Outgoing Klamath Tribes Queen AiYana Reyes announces incoming royalty Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Klamath Tribes' restoration celebration. Reyes, a student majoring in biology and pre-dentistry at Western Washington University, served as tribal queen for one year.
Oregon Native American Education Foundation (ONAEF) representatives, left to right, Ulana Cole, Everett Decker, and Shannon Jackson work a booth at the Klamath Tribes' restoration celebration, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
The regaining of federally recognized status is sacred to the Klamath Tribes, and each year it is celebrated. This year, the Klamath Tribes 37th restoration celebration was held outdoors at the goos oLgi gowa Community Center in Chiloquin for three days, Aug. 25-27.
Tribal members from around the region and the general public participated in a variety of activities and celebrated the Klamath Tribes’ status. The colorful regalia adorned by dancers and tribal members, and the presence of multi-generations of families created an atmosphere of welcoming, thanks, and reverence for all who attended.