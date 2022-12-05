Even below freezing temperatures didn’t stop runners, volunteers and staff from having a jolly good time this past weekend at the Friends of the Children of the Klamath Basin’s Ugly Sweater Run and Fun event.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, Friends of the Children — Klamath Basin hosted a multitude of activities and community services during its ninth annual Ugly Sweater Run and Fun event.
Hosted at the Fairfield Inn and Suites situated beside a frozen Lake Ewauna, the early morning sun lazed above the hundred plus participants who sipped away at either their hot cocoa or coffee as they waited for the start of the festivities to begin.
Friends of the Children — Klamath Basin provided three activities: the Kid’s Dash (a 50-yard sprint for children ages 6 to 10), a 5K (3 miles) run or walk, and also a family-friendly scavenger hunt where participants solved clues to visit local businesses on Klamath Avenue and Main Street.
“We wanted to incorporate all of what downtown has to offer,” said Anne Keyser, director of development and marketing at Friends of the Children — Klamath Basin.
The spectacle of many red- and green-sweaters garnished with buttons, bells and images of reindeer caught the attention of one very important individual — Santa Claus.
That’s right, even Santa Claus came to hang out and enjoy the morning with Friends of the Children — Klamath Basin bringing with him local celebrity Pelican Pete (the mascot of Klamath Union High School) and the beautiful Miss City of Sunshine and Miss Klamath County.
“It was so cool meeting [Santa],” Pony Gallagher, 6, exclaimed during the event.
With start time fast approaching, 11 child participants for the Kids Dash took to the starting line. The siren sounded and they scurried as fast as their little legs could carry them. After the run, Liam Alamanda, 10, gave some advice for would-be runners: “Don’t give up and keep running. Even if you think you won’t make it, you’ll eventually get there.”
Once the Kid’s Dash was completed, it was time for the 5K. Runners of all shapes, ages, color and creed wearing ugly sweaters gathered at the starting line.
“We’re just hoping to not be last,” giggled running partners Shaila Walker and Jennifer Garsez.
After the singing of the National Anthem the participants took off jogging into the morning sun.
While that took place, the scavenger hunt began.
“We’re out looking for swag,” said Deanna Palazzolo. Going over her list of clues and maps, it appeared she was headed off in the direction of downtown business Blonde Pineapple (just one of the many businesses that was part of the event).
Keyser said that prizes were available for fastest runner (male and female), ugliest sweater and ugliest dog, “there’s even one for last place,” she said.
The fastest time that day was set by Travis Hilley coming in at 21 minutes, 53 seconds.
“I was trying to finish in under 22 minutes,” Hilley said.
Not far behind him was the fastest woman, Rachel Margis, who is new to Klamath Falls and said this was her first race in town.
“The lake was very beautiful,” Margis said.
After running the 5K herself, Amanda Squibb, the executive director at Friends — Klamath Basin, said she was “really thrilled” by the turnout.
“It’s awesome to see so many faces after the pandemic,” Squibb said.
She wasn’t the only one who expressed that thought. A former mentor for Friends — Klamath Basin who now volunteers for the organization, Johanna Scholer said, “It’s great to see the community come together in support of kids.”
Melissa Jackson said “I run every year and show support. Even when pregnant I’ve run.”
The event offered food boxes for families in need and also a medical station for those who wanted to receive COVID-19 boosters or to get their flu shots.
The Friends of the Children of the Klamath Basin is a non-profit that pairs full-time professional mentors (Friends) with children who are facing extreme difficulty.