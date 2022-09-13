The Friends of Crater Lake National Park annual meeting is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Rim Village Community House.
People are urged to arrive early so they can connect with other Friends and enjoy light refreshments.
During the formal session, the board will conduct business and elect new board members. Park staff also will share an update on the park, including this year’s activities and future plans, and be available to answer questions.
People interested in joining the board are encouraged to contact board President Jodi Glover at 541-513-9737 or jodigloverthiel@gmai.com. Three board members will be elected. Board members work with park staff, coordinate Friends events, help ensure the Friends mission is fulfilled and take care of other tasks as requested.
The Friends will provide coffee and a sweet treat but attendees are required to provide their own lunches.
During the afternoon guest speakers will provide more in-depth information about projects and collaborations, including the release of the newly remodeled Oregon license plates featuring Crater Lake.
The Friends typically assist with various park projects, including aide stations during the Ride the Rim bicycle event held in September and a summer weekend at the park doing trail work and other tasks.