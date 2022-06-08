The final weekend of Neil Simon’s ‘Barefoot in the Park’ at the Linkville Playhouse has arrived.
After three weekends of performances, this Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 will be your last opportunities to catch the show before the 2021-22 season at the playhouse comes to a close. Tickets can be purchased for $12 to $14 in advance at Poppy, 522 Main St., or up to half an hour before curtain at the Playhouse directly.
Director Jeff Press has led a cast of six outstanding actors through nearly a month of weekend performances in this well-loved, romantic comedy — Simon’s longest running Broadway hit and the tenth-longest running non-musical play in Broadway history.
Brenden Ketcham and Natalie Postles play newlyweds Paul and Corrie Bratter, who have just moved into their first apartment, a tiny fifth-floor walk-up in an old, dilapidated Manhattan brownstone. Although they are deeply in love, Paul and Corie are the epitome of saying ‘opposites attract’. Corie, a free-spirited optimist, is excited by the apartment’s possibilities. Paul, an uptight young lawyer, sees only its flaws. A comedic chaos ensues when Corie decides to play matchmaker, setting up her intrusive, anxious mother (played by Edie Brown-Viera) with their quirky, bohemian upstairs neighbor Victor Velasco (Andy Bracco).
Director Jeff Press is very fond of the playwright, Neil Simon, and finds the heartwarming and funny show particularly appealing.
“Barefoot in the Park may be set 60 years ago, but the characters are still relatable to today’s audience because the struggles they go through are timeless,” Press said. “Every single person working on this show has poured themselves into the project. This is a director’s dream because it makes the process so much fun which leads to a fun show for the audience.”
The production of Barefoot in the Park, by Neil Simon, is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and also features the local talent of Kevin Coleman and Thomas Graham in hilarious supporting roles.