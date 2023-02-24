Lakeview — The Fremont-Winema National Forest is seeking campground hosts for four locations across the forest for the 2023 season.
According to a press release, “camp hosting is a great opportunity to spend your summer enjoying national forest lands while helping others do the same. Camp hosts are friendly, knowledgeable and available. They set a good example and help visitors feel at home while providing information, explaining fees and rules, and performing light maintenance such as cleaning campsites, picnic tables and grills, restocking toilet paper and fee envelopes, patrolling for litter, maintaining waste receptacles and notifying forest service staff of maintenance needs.”
Although volunteers are not paid a salary, they do receive a free camp site in the campground, propane and gas as well as a subsistence allowance, the press release states. Applicants will need to supply their own RV or other self-contained camping setup and possess a valid drivers license. A government vehicle will be provided to carry out camp host duties.
Applications are being accepted through April 30. Campground hosts typically start in mid-May and volunteer through Labor Day. Hosts take time off during the week to ensure availability to campers over weekends. Hosts for Digit Point Campground will likely start closer to mid-June. Individuals or couples interested in serving for at least one month are encouraged to inquire. Retirees often find the camp host program an ideal way to spend summers getting to know new forests and new people.
• Cottonwood Meadows Campground is located 25 miles west of Lakeview north of Highway 140. It has 33 campsites ringing a beautiful non-motorized lake. Cottonwood Meadows is very popular with for its stunning views, many recreational opportunities and proximity to town. www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/fremont-winema/recarea/?recid=59735
• Digit Point Campground is located approximately 12 miles west of Chemult. It has 64 campsites hidden in the lush forest ringing a spectacular deep alpine lake. This well-developed campground enjoys the high visitation the impressive spot attracts. www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/fremont-winema/recarea/?recid=59715.
To apply for the host positions at Williamson River or Digit Point Campgrounds, contact Recreation Specialist Danilo Figueroa at 541-883-6702 or danilo.figueroa@usda.gov.
To apply for the host positions at Lofton Reservoir Campground or Cottonwood Meadows Campground, contact Recreation Specialist Greg Campbell at 541-947-6359 or gregory.campbell@usda.gov.