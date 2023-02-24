Lofton Campsite

A campsite is shown at Lofton Reservoir Campground, which is located 22 miles southeast of Bly, south of Highway 140.

Lakeview — The Fremont-Winema National Forest is seeking campground hosts for four locations across the forest for the 2023 season.

According to a press release, “camp hosting is a great opportunity to spend your summer enjoying national forest lands while helping others do the same. Camp hosts are friendly, knowledgeable and available. They set a good example and help visitors feel at home while providing information, explaining fees and rules, and performing light maintenance such as cleaning campsites, picnic tables and grills, restocking toilet paper and fee envelopes, patrolling for litter, maintaining waste receptacles and notifying forest service staff of maintenance needs.”

