LAKEVIEW — Four National Forests in Oregon will open the 2022 commercial harvest season for Matsutake mushrooms following Labor Day weekend.
Matsutake mushroom season opens Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the Fremont-Winema, Deschutes, Umpqua and Willamette national forests. The 2022 season runs from Sept. 6 to Nov. 6.
A commercial permit must be purchased to pick any Matsutake mushroom in National Forests that is harvested for resale. Permits cost $200 for the 62-day season, $100 for a half season permit (valid for 31 consecutive days) or $8 per day with a three-day minimum purchase (picking days do not need to be consecutive). Harvesters must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid ID to purchase a permit.
Permits may be purchased beginning Sept. 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the Crescent Ranger District Office, 136471 US Hwy 97 North in Crescent or from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Chiloquin Ranger District office, 38500 US Hwy 97 North in Chiloquin. Contact other ranger district offices on the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Umpqua and Willamette national forests for permit availability.
Each purchase of a permit will include information and a map of areas open to harvest. The permit is not valid on state or private property. Areas closed to harvest include Crater Lake National Park, Newberry National Volcanic Monument, HJ Andrews Experimental Forest and Research Natural Areas, Wilderness areas, Oregon Cascades Recreation Area (OCRA), campgrounds and other posted closed areas.
The Forest Service requires commercial harvesters to have written permission from the agency to camp on any National Forest lands, except in designated camping areas. A campground for commercial harvesters opened Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Little Odell Industrial Camp near Crescent Lake. The Crescent Ranger District manages the camp. Site occupancy allows up to eight persons and two vehicles. There are firepits, garbage service and portable restrooms. Water is not available. Current Public Use Restrictions must be followed. For more information about the Little Odell Industrial Camp, you can contact Crescent Ranger District at 541-433-3200.
For more information about the Matsutake mushroom program contact one of these participating Forest Service offices: Chiloquin Ranger District at 541-783-4001, Crescent Ranger District at 541-433-3200, Umpqua National Forest at 541-957-3200, or the Willamette National Forest at 541-225-6300.