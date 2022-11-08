LAKEVIEW — With the approaching holiday season, Christmas tree permits for the Fremont-Winema National Forest are available through area vendors in Lake and Klamath counties, online through www.Recreation.gov, or by visiting local Forest Service Offices.
Permits cost $5 and are nonrefundable. A maximum of five permits can be purchased and used through Dec. 31. Each permit is valid to cut one tree.
Permits purchased in person do not expire, so if weather or other conditions make it impossible to get a tree this year, the permit is still valid for use in subsequent years. Permits purchased in person must be secured to the tree in a place visible during transport of the tree from the forest.
To purchase a Christmas tree permit online through Recreation.gov, just search for “Fremont-Winema National Forest Christmas Tree Permit” via the “Explore All” tab. The permit cost through Recreation.gov is $5, but it is only valid for the 2022 season. Up to five permits can be purchased and there is a $2.50 service charge per transaction. The purchase can be done from a computer or mobile device. The permit must be printed to be valid and visible on the vehicle dashboard when transporting the tree.
Christmas tree permits from the Fremont-Winema National Forest are valid for use on the forest in Klamath and Lake counties. It is the responsibility of the cutter to ensure they are not getting their tree from private, state or other federal lands. Christmas trees also cannot be harvested in Congressionally-designated Wilderness Areas, active timber sales, developed recreation sites or tree plantations.
Fourth-graders with a valid Every Kid Outdoors (EKO) pass can use their pass to get a free Christmas tree permit from a Forest Service Office carrying permits, including Fremont-Winema National Forest offices. EKO passes can be acquired at everykidoutdoors.gov. The application process must be completed. Recreation.gov has an option for EKO passholders to get their Christmas tree permit online, but there is still the $2.50 service charge for the transaction. Just search for the national forest where you want to cut your tree, check the box for the EKO pass, enter the EKO voucher or pass number and complete the purchase information. The free EKO permits are not available from vendors.
Some parking areas on the Forest require a Sno-Park permit issued by the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Sno-Park permits are sold at all DMV offices and by permit agents at resorts, sporting goods stores, and other retail outlets. Certain Forest roads are designated as snowmobile trails and closed to wheeled vehicle traffic.
Local Forest offices can answer questions regarding Christmas tree cutting, current conditions, and roads. All Forest offices are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. These offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.