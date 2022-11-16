COVID Medication

Staff care for a COVID-19 patient at Oregon Health & Science University.

Oregonians at risk for a severe COVID-19 infection now have access to free online health care visits thanks to a new state program.

The Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday that a California-based health care company, Color Health, will offer telehealth sessions online or on the phone to Oregonians who at risk of developing a severe COVID-19 infection. They include people aged 65 and older and those with compromised immune systems.


