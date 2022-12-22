‘Tis the season of giving, and some of Klamath County’s local organizations are extending their helping hands to provide the community with free meals during this Christmas weekend.
Friday, Dec. 23
Gospel Mission
The Klamath Falls Gospel Mission is hosting its annual Christmas community dinner from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. All are welcome to attend and sit alongside their neighbors to enjoy this free holiday meal.
The Gospel Mission is located at 1931 Mission Ave. in downtown Klamath Falls.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)
The local VFW chapter is hosting its annual free Christmas dinner for local veterans and their families.
The community meal will be served from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve — Saturday, Dec. 24 — at the VFW, 515 Klamath Ave.
As a special treat for children, Santa Claus is said to be coming to the dinner to listen to Christmas wishes and give children gifts.
Sunday, Dec. 25
The Stronghold
In Chiloquin, the Stronghold — a “culturally responsive peer support program” — will host a community potluck dinner at the Old Methodist Church at 211 S. 3rd Ave. in Chiloquin, by the Chiloquin park.
The meal is free for anyone who wishes to attend, though attendees are encouraged to bring dishes of their own to share with the community. Dinner will be served from 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25. There will be a prize given for the best dish.
Any more meals?
If there are any other free community meals available during this holiday weekend, email the Herald & News at news@heraldandnews.com.